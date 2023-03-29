News you can trust since 1858
'Covid won't beat me' vows Berkhamsted tarot reader after Comic Relief fundraisers were cancelled

Bug will not stop Naomi Stevens

By Naomi StevensContributor
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:51 BST

A Berkhamsted woman was was offering tarot taster sessions to raise money for Comic Relief has vowed not to let Covid wreck her charity efforts.

After fundraising for Comic Relief since the first ever Red Nose Day, Naomi Stevens was devastated when she had to cancel three of the taster tarot sessions she had arranged in Dacorum for the 2023 event earlier this month.

“During the weeks leading to Red Nose Day 2023 I arranged several taster Tarot reading sessions to fundraise for Comic Relief,” Naomi said.

"After successful meetings at The Goat – thank you Jules – and The George – thank you Simon – I came down with Covid so three sessions had to be cancelled.

"It took a couple of weeks before I tested negative from Covid but now I’m pleased to say all the cancelled events have now been rearranged."

Naomi rearranged the sessions at The George and Dragon, 87 High St, Berkhamsted, HP4 3QL, for Thursday March 20th from 4pm, at Margo’s at The Old Mill, London Rd, Berkhamsted, HP4 2NB on March 31st from 3pm and at Bel Caffé, 146 High St, Berkhamsted, HP4 3AT, on Monday April 3rd from 2.45pm in her bid to match or beat her Red Nose Day efforts from previous years.

Naomi has supported Comic Relief since the first Red Nose Day by offering the taster tarot readings. With the exception of lockdown, she has organised several sessions at local shops, restaurants and pubs during the lead up to the main event – and occasionally just after it - for anyone to go along for a reading.

Berkhamsted