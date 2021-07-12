Covid-19: Army cadets in Dacorum return to face-to-face training

After a long break through the pandemic, 3 Company Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force has now returned to face-to-face training and is recruiting youngsters and adult volunteers.

The organisation is looking for young people aged 12 to 17 and adult volunteers who wish to try new adventures and activities.

With the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the Army Cadets are now meeting face-to-face, and with detachments in Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Leavesden Green, Tring, Watford, Rickmansworth, South Oxhey and St.Albans they are just around the corner.

With activities ranging from first aid to navigation, from drill to physical training, no two evenings are the same.

As well as supporting cadets to complete Duke of Edinburgh awards, there are also opportunities to gain BTEC awards in subjects such as Teamwork and Personal Development.

A recent four-year study by the University of Northampton on the social impact and return on investment resulting from expenditure on cadet forces found that cadet forces provided structured challenges, discipline, training, education and most importantly, fun, with cadets and adult volunteer instructors gaining new skills and qualifications which increases their education and employment opportunities.

Parading twice a week at most detachments, the Army Cadet Force is a fun experience building friendships and boosting confidence.

Army cadets return to face-to-face training