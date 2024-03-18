County councillors give £3,300 to support vulnerable people and families across Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of causes supporting vulnerable people across Hertfordshire will benefit from a cash boost.

Funds contributed from Hertfordshire County Councillor Locality Budgets are supporting a first responder group, young people in housing crisis, an activity afternoon for children with special educational needs (SEN) and an Active Ageing training programme.

Altogether the grants have a combined value of over £3,300.

Community first responders assist members of the Harpenden community during times of need.

They include for The Harpenden Community First Responder Group (CFR), a volunteer group that operates as part of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. CFR does not receive funding from the NHS, and has to raise funds to purchase the equipment and kit.

Councillors Paul De Kort and Alison Wren have given £500 and £800 respectively to the group which is operating with one kit bag on loan from the St Albans CFR group. Community first responders assist members of the Harpenden community during times of need – including both physical and emotional.

Meanwhile, Sharon Taylor has given a grant of £1,000 to Herts Young Homeless (HYH) to support young people and their families across Hertfordshire in reducing family conflict and prevent homelessness.HYH aims to enable families/carers with young people to stay together by working with them before the point of crisis, as well as working to prevent homelessness.The grant will support the huge increase in diagnosed and undiagnosed mental health issues since Covid. HYH focuses on prevention services such as education and mediation helping families to work through their conflict. Around 95 per cent of those supported by their mediation team remained or returned home.

Cllr Taylor said: “I am delighted to be able to support Herts Young Homeless as they support our young people during a time of terrible housing crisis. A roof over your head is the foundation for good health, stability and to achieving future aspirations. HYH's work is incredibly valuable.”

Lesley Greensmyth has given a grant of £500 to CHIPS, a charity that provides play and groups for children with special needs.

The funding will be put towards an activity afternoon be to celebrate its 30th anniversary on June 2 at Wodson Park Sports Centre in Ware. It will include a bouncy castle, circus skills workshop, face painting and Lego model making. The children's favourite party entertainer 'Sally Squiggles ' will then round of the afternoon with party games and dancing.

For 76 per cent of the SEN children, CHIPS is the only social activity they can access outside of school, as their additional needs cannot be met with mainstream activities. It can also provide parents a chance to meet other families in similar circumstances.

Lastly, Ian Albert has given a grant of £500 to Health & Independent Living Support (HILS) - personalised exercise support for older people. It will help fund an Active Ageing programme which provides personalised exercise support for older people who receive one-to-one support at home with weekly strength and balance or chair-based exercise sessions.

