Counter Terrorism Policing urge Dacorum residents to remain vigilant and ACT as restrictions lift

Members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant to the threat of terrorism as coronavirus restrictions ease across England from Monday, July 19.

Counter Terrorism Policing are warning that as restrictions are lifted this could provide a greater opportunity for terrorists to operate.

They are appealing for business owners and the public at large to support the police’s 24/7 efforts to keep the country safe by remaining vigilant and reporting anything that does not seem right to security staff nearby or the police.

Counter Terrorism Policing are launching a post lockdown vigilance campaign

The threat to the UK from terrorism remains at substantial and Counter Terrorism Policing are now launching a post lockdown vigilance campaign to encouraging everyone to help the police tackle terrorism and save lives.

Clive Brown, Counter Terrorism Policing Protect and Prepare Lead for the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “For over a year, restrictions have impacted all of our lives and we recognise that people will be keen to get out and about as they are lifted, and we know the importance of businesses being able to return to more regular trading practices.

“Let’s enjoy these new freedoms, but let’s do so in a way that help keeps us safe, not just from Covid-19 but from terrorism as well.

“The terrorist threat will understandably not have been high on anyone’s mind in recent months, and I would describe the threat as temporarily suppressed during lockdown, because it was difficult to go out in public and actually do anything. However the threat to the UK from terrorism remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

“The best defence against the terrorist threat is a collective community effort – where police, security staff, businesses and the public come together to minimise the chance of attack, and that is why Counter Terrorism Policing are launching this campaign.”

For more information the public can access the official Action Counters Terrorism online e-learning for free. Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK have already participated.