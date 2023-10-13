Countdown is on to this year’s Howarth Halloween Spook-tacular in Pitstone

Don't miss Scooby-Doo themed Halloween event with frights and fun for young and old

Prepare to be spooked as the countdown gets under way for this year’s Scooby Doo themed Howarth Halloween Spectacular.

Popular children's character Scooby Doo will be the main attraction with husband and wife team Lin and Pete Howarth looking forward to welcoming visitors to their Halloween home in Durham Road, Pitstone.

Lin said: “Scooby Doo is attending and the house is already decorated.

“It’s a more child friendly event and we will also have a photo prop Mystery Machine to take pictures at along with all new props.”

This year the couple are supporting Brookmead School in Ivinghoe with £120 already raised towards their £500 target.

Lin added: “Every Halloween we put on a display outside our home, working all year preparing props and creating new and exciting attractions for all ages. This will be our 9th year.

“We chose our local school this year as the cost of living is affecting everyone so if it helps them purchase much needed resources the local children will benefit greatly.

“Thank you to all those who have donated already and for trusting us to know we will carry on with the event.”

She reminded people that donations of sweets are gratefully accepted to hand out to visitors and that couple’s SEN morning will be held on October 29 for those unable to enjoy Trick or Treating.

You can support the event from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on October 31 by donating on the night or via their Justgiving page here