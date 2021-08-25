Council encourages Dacorum residents to 'fix it, don't bin it' ahead of Zero Waste Week

Dacorum Borough Council is encouraging residents to 'fix it, don't bin it' ahead of Zero Waste Week (September 6 - 10).

As part of Zero Waste Week - an environmental campaign to reduce landfill waste - Dacorum Borough Council is holding a Zero Waste Day on Tuesday, September 7.

The Environmental Projects team will be on the Rainbow Stage in Hemel Hempstead town centre, where they will be showcasing ideas on how to reduce waste.

Visitors will also be able to discover more about the Herts reusable nappy scheme where Hertfordshire residents can get exclusive discounts.

There will also be the chance to learn more about reusable period products, get tips on reducing food waste, find out about Refill Hertfordshire and you can play the recycling game to test your recycling knowledge and more.

Dacorum Borough Council will also be joined by Hemel Hempstead tailors, Top Stitch.

They will be offering a 20 per cent discount on alterations and repairs to give your clothes a new lease of life.

As well as getting your clothes fixed or altered for less, you can also watch the skilled tailors in action and learn a new skill.