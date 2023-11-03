Could a Hemel dog lover give a home to blind dog meat trade rescue Dan Dan?

A blind dog who was rescued from the horrors of the dog meat trade is looking for a forever home.

Dan Dan is currently living at NoToDogMeat's shelter in Beijing China, and charity CEO Julia de Cadenet, who is working there made a video showing the happy dog.

Dan Dan will soon be travelling to the UK, and the charity hopes that someone from the Home Counties would like to adopt him, due to the proximity to other rescues and the charity's London address.

The young dog walks well on a lead, and even bears a striking resemblance to Debbie, who was the first to arrive in the UK from China earlier this year, and now has a happy life in Wendover, Bucks, UK.

Dan Dan will shortly travel to the UK - NoToDogMeat/ Animal News Agency

But Dan Dan's new home does not have to be in the UK, and an owner could be found in any country including the USA where NoToDogMeat is a registered charity.

Julia said: "Even though Dan Dan is blind he gets along just fine, and loves being with the other dogs. He walks well on a lead, and is gentle with people.

"Dan Dan would love to find a happy home, so please think of him as Christmas approaches. Could you adopt him and give him the life that he deserves?"

Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted NoToDogMeat has fully opened its overseas rehoming programme, and Dan Dan will soon be cleared to travel.

It is much harder to rehome in China due to an unwillingness to adopt and size restrictions on pets, so this means that many meat trade rescues must travel to get the life and families they deserve.

Julia added: "The work we do never stops, we have been rescuing even more dogs this week from cruel meat traders.

"Dogs like Dan Dan are safe now, but just need that final step, a family to call their own."