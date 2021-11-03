Construction starts on new West Herts crematorium in Hemel Hempstead

Construction began this week on a new crematorium in Hemel Hempstead that will serve the needs of residents in Dacorum, Watford, Three Rivers, St Albans and Hertsmere councils.

The single-storey crematorium which will be a sister site to West Herts Crematorium will feature a remembrance chapel and gardens that sit within extensive landscaped grounds on land adjacent to the new Poppy Fields cemetery at Bedmond Road by Bunkers Park.

The crematorium is being developed to provide additional capacity in the West Hertfordshire region.

A CGI visual of the internal Chapel view

The new facility will enhance the quality of service provided to bereaved families by increasing service times from 40 to 60 minutes so there is more time for individual ceremonies.

West Herts Crematorium based in Garston opened in 1959 and performs over 3,000 cremations annually for residents from the West Hertfordshire area, so the new site will be a welcome addition providing the same high quality service.

Cllr Graeme Elliot, portfolio holder for finance and resources at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “The commencement of work on the new crematorium is an important milestone.

"The crematorium will enable residents to pay their respects, and remember, mourn and celebrate the lives of their loved one in a tranquil and serene setting which will make a difference to so many people.”

A CGI visual of the floral tribute

Elected Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: “It is so important that we lay our loved ones to rest in a timely way and that we have a beautiful and peaceful place to commemorate them and the lives they have lived.

"I am very pleased to see construction start on our new crematorium which will be a great asset to all in our community.”

The West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee which includes representatives from all of the local councils in the area, and oversees the management and the operation of the existing crematorium in Garston will also manage the new facility.

It will operate on the same basis as the existing crematorium with services running Monday to Friday and general enquiries on Saturdays.

A CGI visual of the aerial view

Construction works started on Monday, November 1, and are expected to be completed by December 2022.