Founders of a children’s sports company are supporting Dacorum charity DENS with a fun day in Hemel Hempstead.

Former Hemel Hempstead Town footballer Rene Steer and Ola Williams created Sporting Kids in 2018 which is collecting food and hygiene product donations for DENS during the lead-up to the big day on Saturday, December 17.

The two men set up a community football club two years ago which plays at the Hemel Stags’ home. The stadium is the drop-off spot for the DENS donations and the location for the community giveback fair.

Picture of the Sporting Kids group

Ola said: “We want the people of Hemel Hempstead to come out to support the community. We want to help kids and to help families and to support other people who need a helping hand during the Christmas period.”

From 9am until 2pm on December 17, Sporting Kids will hold the fun day, featuring youth football matches and festive stalls. The entertainment on offer includes dancers, Christmas carollers and inflatables as well as a photo booth, a licensed bar, a raffle and a tombola. Entry is £1.

Ola added: “We are doing this to give back to the community.”

Donations can be dropped off at the rugby club Monday and Wednesday (5pm to 7pm); Thursday (5pm to 6pm); and Saturday (9am to 11am). Sporting Kids is a multi-sports company which gets children involved in football, basketball, tennis, cricket and gymnastics.

