Community Action Dacorum seeking one-off volunteers for Day Trippers Club

The Volunteer Centre in Hemel Hempstead is managed by Community Action Dacorum (CAD) to support the voluntary sector in the borough

By CAD column
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

We offer volunteer recruitment and management support to charities and groups in the local areas.

However, CAD is so much more than just the volunteer centre! CAD runs several services and projects that support local individuals and community groups, and these services need the support of volunteers to keep running!

The Community Transport service provides transport solutions that enable people to live independently, socialise with others, and fulfil everyday life activities. This would not be possible without the help of volunteers! The Community Transport team are currently looking for some one-off volunteers for their Day Trippers Club.

The Day Trippers Club is a lifeline to many, enabling older and disabled people to enjoy trips to interesting venues that would normally not be available to them. The Day Trippers Club have a number of upcoming trips planned and need volunteer escorts to assist on the trips.

Some upcoming trips include the Glenn Miller Big Band Spectacular on Sunday 16th April, a trip to the Bluebell Woods at Ashridge on Tuesday 25th April, and a lunch at the Wheatsheaf Bow Brickhill on Tuesday 16th May.

If you are interested in volunteering for any of these trips or you would like information about more upcoming trips, get in touch with the Volunteer Centre today!

You can call us on 01442 247209 or email us. You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

If you’re not based in Hemel, we also have outreach sessions in Tring on the first Friday of the month, and in Berkhamsted on the second Tuesday of the month – get in touch to find out more!

Support is also provided online or face to face from our offices in the High Street and the Roundhouse Volunteer Centre in the Marlowes.

Please check out our website for more information. You can also find out about the many services we offer by clicking here SUPPORT4GROUPS.

Hemel Hempstead