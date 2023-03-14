There are a number of new volunteering roles around the Dacorum area for those interested in giving up their time.

If you live in or around the Tring area, you could volunteer as an Office Volunteer, to help a busy admin team work on various tasks such as processing return envelopes, franking and collation of mailings etc.

We are also looking for people with warm personalities and a good telephone manner to volunteer as a Telephone Agent. The role involves calling people, checking details for accuracy and giving them the opportunity to ask questions. With both these roles, you will be working with a small and friendly team who will regularly supply you with tea and biscuits!

Community Action Dacorum supplied image

If you live in or around the Apsley area, we are looking for people to join a friendly team of volunteers who meet weekly to clean second hand sports shoes. All the cleaning equipment is provided as well as plenty of tea and cake and a friendly atmosphere. Sessions take place every Friday from 10am – 2pm.

If you live in or around the Berkhamsted area, we have a role for people experienced in selling on Vinted or similar sites to indulge their passion for Ecommerce by helping to identify and value specialist items which have been donated to a local charity. You will research the items, and provide descriptions to help to make the listings as enticing as possible to make sure that they get the best price.

Volunteer Duty Managers are needed Monday to Saturday in Berkhamsted. Working alongside a friendly team, your tasks will include ensuring that the operations of this small local organisation run as efficiently and effectively as possible during your shift. If you are creative, organised, passionate and driven with strong communication skills and excellent organisational skills this could be for you. You will receive full training.

We are looking for caring open minded people with an interest in the rehabilitation of ex-offenders to volunteer as Project Assistants, working on projects that dealing with the barriers that stop those with criminal records getting into work. You will work as part of a team, interacting with participants on the projects and helping where required. Tasks may include supporting the mentors with any paperwork that may be required, helping them to apply for employment opportunities, and helping with their reading skills following a specific programme (training provided).

If interested email CAD at or call 01442 247209.

