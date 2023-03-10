Clean sweep as nine Dacorum venues get five star food hygiene ratings after inspections

It was a clean sweep – quite literally – as nine Dacorum venues got five star food hygiene ratings after the latest inspections.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pepes Piri Piri Hemel Hempstead at 146 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Villas Brazil at 62 London Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Woodfield Coffee Shop (at Woodfield School) at Woodfield School, Malmes Croft, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Sandwich Makers at 39 Bennetts Gate, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Tring Rugby Club at Cow Lane, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Station Cafe Chinese Takeaway at Station Approach, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, Herts; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: PAM Snacks at 64 High Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Euro Foods (Greggs) at Hall Park Service Station, London Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on February 7