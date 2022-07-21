Year six leavers at the Reddings Primary and Nursery School based in Bennetts End, Hemel Hempstead.

Class of 2022: School Leavers Dacorum children move onto secondary education

Congratulations to the Class of 2022

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:00 am

It's that time of the year when Dacorum young school leavers will be saying goodbye to their school as they prepared to move on to the next step of their education. Schools in the borough are bidding farewell to their eldest students who are preparing to go onto ‘big school’ this September.

1. Boxmoor Primary School

Year six leavers at Boxmoor Primary School in Hemel Hempstead.

Photo: Boxmoor Primary School

2. Boxmoor Primary School

Year six leavers at Boxmoor Primary School.

Photo: Portraits of Boxmoor Primary School's leavers

3. South Hill School

South Hill School's year six leavers who will be moving onto secondary school.

Photo: South Hill School

4. St Thomas More Catholic Primary School

Leavers at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Berkhamsted.

Photo: St Thomas More Catholic Primary School

