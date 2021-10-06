Christmas is coming to Hemel Hempstead Garden Centre this weekend

It may only be October but many shops and businesses are already setting up their Christmas displays, and Hemel Hempstead Garden Centre is no exception.

The garden centre on Pipers Hill, in Great Gaddesden, will open its Christmas shop on Saturday, October 9, and the centre will be decked with festive cheer from Christmas decorations, trees and lights to gift ideas.

All areas of Hemel Hempstead Garden Centre will be filled with Christmas themes, gifts, plants and homeware, there will even be seasonal treats in the restaurant.

Amy Stubbs, development manager, said: “We are all so excited for this festive season, Christmas is our favourite time of year here at Hemel Hempstead Garden Centre. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the festivities.

“Following last year, I’m thrilled we are able to return to the full standard of operations.

"Visiting the centre at Christmas is a truly spectacular experience, you don’t want to miss."

This upcoming festive season will be made better with the British Garden Centres Family Card, receiving weekly offers and incredible benefits.

Card holders will also have priority access to Christmas event bookings and with the Family Card customers will receive 20 per cent off Christmas items at the grand opening on October 9, from 9am to 6pm.