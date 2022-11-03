The owner of an Indian catering and cookery class business in Hemel Hempstead is asking for residents’ help in her efforts to give food parcels to families this Christmas.

This is the third year that Khana Cookery owner Sima Milligan is giving away parcels to people in the area who need help. Sima is asking for people to aid her in delivering and filling bags with food and other items this winter.

She explained: “This year is going to be especially hard for many and we are doing it to take the pressure off families and make people smile. Christmas shouldn't be a time of stress and struggle and we all deserve nice food and some treats at Christmas. I am spreading some love and positivity as that's what Christmas is all about.”

Sima's daughter helping pack parcels last December

Food items can be donated to Sima’s home in Hemel, the address which she would provide to anyone that contacts her.

The following items are needed to fill the parcels: mince pies, tinned sweetcorn, tinned peas, potatoes, carrots, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, biscuits, tinned custard, Christmas puddings and cake, packet stuffing, gravy granules, Yorkshire pudding mix, crackers for cheese, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, pickles, cranberry and mint sauce, chocolate, long life milk, soft drinks, gluten-free items, dairy-free food and vegan options.

Unopened toiletries, books or toys for children and carrier bags - to transport the parcels, would be greatly appreciated by Sima. Any family in need of a parcel can contact Sima who hopes to deliver the parcels from December 19.