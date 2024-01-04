Christmas birthday mum from Hemel has three reasons to celebrate after giving birth to son on her special day

The chances of them sharing a birthday on Christmas Day are 0.0075 per cent

A Hemel Hempstead mum with a Christmas birthday now has three reasons to celebrate after giving birth to her son on the big day.

Katie Fuller shared her festive birthday with new son, Barney Forsythe, and said it was the best present she could have wished for.

And the chances of them sharing a birthday on Christmas Day are 0.0075 per cent. And to honour the special day, Katie and her fiancé Harrison, chose Nicholas as their son’s middle name.

Katie Fuller and Harrison Forsythe with Baby Barney. Image: Katie Fuller / SWNS

While originally planning to be induced, Katie’s contractions began naturally on Christmas Eve - and she was in labour for 32 hours.

The 30-year-old said: “Barney was my best Christmas - and birthday - present ever.

“I feel like I’m only just coming back down to Earth - I didn’t expect to give birth on Christmas Day. I was like, ‘what the hell is happening?”

Katie, a recruitment business owner from Hemel Hempstead, says growing up as a Christmas baby has been ‘tricky’ - and she hasn’t always felt like she gets a ‘full birthday experience’.

Katie and Harrison in hospital. Image: Katie Fuller / SWNS

While her parents Anne and David have always treated her birthday and Christmas like two separate days, giving her double the presents, she missed out on spending her birthday with friends.

She plans to celebrate Barney’s birthday twice - with a party earlier in the year and presents at Christmas.

“While it is nice to always have my family around me on my birthday, I can’t see my mates because they’re all celebrating Christmas at home.

“It’s tricky being a Christmas baby - I want to raise Barney with two separate birthdays. Like the Queen used to have.”

Katie Fuller and Harrison Forsythe with Baby Barney. Image: Katie Fuller / SWNS

Katie had planned to be induced on Christmas Eve, when her contractions began naturally at 11am the same day.

She was due to have a cervical sweep - a procedure to induce labour - at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, which she attended anyway.

But her midwife confirmed she was already 2cm dilated - and the baby was ready to be delivered.

She said: “They told me they were keeping me in - I thought I’d be alright on my own.

“But then I realised I didn’t have to wait to be induced anymore - Barney was coming out.

“It was a real slow process, all Sunday night and during the day on Monday - and very painful.”

Katie’s fiancé Harrison, joined her in the hospital on Christmas Day, alongside her sister Louise.

Her epidural failed - and after hours with the baby stuck at 5cm, doctors delivered via c-section.

Barney was born at 5.40pm on Christmas Day - 30 years, 13 hours and 40 minutes after his mum.

Katie added: “I definitely don’t mind sharing a birthday with Barney - we’ll be having lots of joint birthday parties - it’s an incredibly special thing.