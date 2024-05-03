Choose your favourite picture to feature in Keech Hospice Care’s 2025 calendar

Every year Keech Hospice Care makes a beautiful charity calendar raising thousands for its services across Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

We asked aspiring photographers to share their best shots of their area, whether this be the rolling hills of the Dunstable Downs or wildlife living along the River Ouzel.

Now it is your turn, our readers, to decide which is the best. Click this linkand vote your favourite image, we will announce the winner soon!

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at Keech Hospice Care said: "Seeing the photos sent in by readers reminds us how lucky we are to live in a region surrounded by so much natural beauty.

An enormous thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their photos. We wish the year had many more months so we could include all of them!”

The entries this year showcase the very best from the region. Emma added: “The calendar, which is a local favourite that's been running for 10 years now, raises much needed funds for Keech Hospice Care, helping to provide specialist care and support for our patients and their families across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, when it's needed the most.”

1 . Keech Hospice Care Calendar Competition First up is a shot of the Hertfordshire countryside, snapped by Jenni Williams.

2 . Keech Hospice Care Calendar Competition For her entry, Margaret Taylor submitted a shot of a swam gliding across a lake at sunset

3 . Keech Hospice Calendar Competition Luton readers will recognise this from Kelly Djerboua. She sent Keech an image of Wardown Park - complete with huge willows living the lake and the bandstand in the background