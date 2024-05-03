Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club members and villagers alike showed up for the ribbon cutting on what is going to be the focal point of the club’s facilities and the catalyst in their mission of league promotion and focus on the development of junior players.

MP Gagan Mohindra was in attendance and officially opened the nets for use.

He took the first swing at a ball bowled by young member Haydan Cobb which marked this momentous occasion for the club.

MP Gagan Mohindra with Graham Gurney (Chairman) and Dave Henderson (General Manager)

The nets are now officially open for all members to enjoy.

A big thank you to everyone who contributed to making the acquisition of these nets possible, all those involved in the planning and building, and to those who joined us for the opening ceremony.