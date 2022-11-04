Chilterns MS Centre cancels charity ball in Tring due to ‘current financial climate’
The black-tie event was due to be held on November 19
A Wendover-based charity has cancelled its fundraising ball this year after not being able to sell enough tickets.
Chilterns MS Centre was due to hold its Starlight Ball at the four-star Pendley Manor hotel in Tring, on November 19.
A spokesman for the charity said: “The ball had been in the planning since pre-covid when we were in very different times but the current financial climate makes it much more challenging to sell tickets.” It added: “Unfortunately we recently took the decision to cancel the event as we just weren’t selling tickets.”
The Chilterns MS Centre supports people with multiple sclerosis and recently began a pilot programme to open up its service to people with other neurological conditions, starting with Parkinson’s Disease. According to Hannah Prentice, community fundraising manager at the centre, three-quarters of its income comes from fundraising.