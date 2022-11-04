The hotel is on Cow Lane in Tring, HP23 5QY

A Wendover-based charity has cancelled its fundraising ball this year after not being able to sell enough tickets.

Chilterns MS Centre was due to hold its Starlight Ball at the four-star Pendley Manor hotel in Tring, on November 19.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The ball had been in the planning since pre-covid when we were in very different times but the current financial climate makes it much more challenging to sell tickets.” It added: “Unfortunately we recently took the decision to cancel the event as we just weren’t selling tickets.”