Chief Constable welcomes Hertfordshire’s first degree apprentice police officers

Hertfordshire Police's Chief Constable Charlie Hall has welcomed the first intake of police officers to start the new police constable degree apprenticeship (PCDA).

Hertfordshire’s top cop took time out to speak personally with the officers, the first in the region to start the PCDA training, congratulating them on their choice of career.

He said: "I am always delighted to meet our new recruits and it was wonderful to meet these first young men and women to take on our new degree training course.

The new PCDA cohort with, front row, from left, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Nicholls, Chief Constable Charlie Hall, Sara Archer, Head of Partnership Delivery for Police Education at ARU, James Emsden, Deputy Head of Police Education (Operations) at ARU and Alison Bruce, Police Education Principal Instructor for Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary at ARU

“These recruits will learn all the skills they need to become confident and capable members of our policing family, with full on-the-job training, and in addition they will gain a degree from Anglia Ruskin University.

“As the first constabulary in the region to start delivering the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF), I must thank my dedicated team who have worked round-the-clock to develop a first-class training programme with the university.”

The lucky 13 – five female and eight male – range in age from 19 to 29 years old.

Sara Archer, Head of Partnership Delivery for Police Education at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “We are proud to have launched the PEQF programme with the seven forces across the East of England, and we are delighted to see the region’s first group of PCDA students begin their training at Hertfordshire Constabulary’s headquarters.

“The new PCDA route will help police forces attract police officers from non-traditional backgrounds and provide them with a university education along with their training.

"We are excited to follow the progress of these new recruits both as they work to achieve their degree apprenticeships and in their future careers with Hertfordshire Constabulary.”

Hertfordshire Police is currently recruiting police officers, with several training courses starting later this year. The new entry routes are:

> Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) – join as a police officer and achieve a BSc (Hons) degree in Professional Policing Practice. This is a three-year, work-based, practical and vocational degree

> Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) – aimed at those who have a degree in any subject. In your first two years, you will achieve a Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice whilst you train as a police officer.

Chief Constable Hall added: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my policing career and can’t recommend it highly enough. I

"’d particularly like to reach out to people from diverse backgrounds, to say please come forward, we want you to apply as we want our workforce to reflect the communities we serve and protect.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire David Lloyd said: “Hertfordshire now has the largest force in its history, and it is continuing to increase every month.

"These student officers are amongst the first to be offered a fully-funded degree apprenticeship, which means they will earn while they learn.

“Policing is a fantastic and challenging career where people can make a real positive difference to their communities. More than ever I am seeing new officers from all age ranges and under-represented groups joining up. I wish these new recruits all the best in their new roles and look forward to seeing them on our county’s streets soon.”

