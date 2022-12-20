More than 3,000 older people in the county will receive some Christmas kindness after Hertfordshire County Council provided £36,000 to help a charity source and wrap presents.

Small Acts of Kindness will hand deliver gifts to older people across the county. The ‘bags of kindness’ contain biscuits, chocolates, soup, and hot chocolate, as well as practical items like blankets, gripper gloves, a thermal hat, and a card thermometer.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, who was one of the many volunteers who helped to pack the bags, said: “I’m really pleased that we are able to fund the 3,000 bags going out to residents this Christmas. It’s really important this year, when things are more difficult for people, for us to do what we can to help people live independent lives and feel looked after.

The residents will get their bags from the charity

“We’re here for our residents this winter and this fantastic scheme is part of that.”

Marie goes to the Douglas Drive Senior Citizens Association and received a gift bag. She said: "This bag is really lovely, really wonderful. I'll be with my family over Christmas, which is nice, but I won't be sharing this!"

