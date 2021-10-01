Changes will improve pedestrian access to Hemel Hempstead town centre

Dacorum Borough Council has announced new parking, access and movement arrangements for the Water Gardens area, in Hemel Hempstead.

The new arrangements, starting on Saturday, October 16, will enable a better flow for car park users and pedestrian access to Hemel Hempstead town centre.

It also includes new landscaping along the Leighton Buzzard Road.

Water Gardens South - new exit only to Bridge Street. The image has been used for illustrative purposes (C) Google Maps

Improvements to pedestrian access include wider and resurfaced footpaths and dropped kerbs and tactile pavements.

New arrangements:

Water Gardens North

> Continued entrance and exit to and from Combe Street

> Continued entrance and exit to and from Leighton Buzzard Road

> Resurfaced car park

Water Gardens South

> New entrance only from Leighton Buzzard Road

> New exit only to Bridge Street - one-way only

> Increased number of dedicated blue badge bays

> Resurfaced parking and new lighting.