The celebration will take place two days after King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

It promises to be an occasion to remember, starting with a Celebration Service for the Coronation in the church, followed by a party in the churchyard.

There’ll be something for everyone with live music, hot food, a tea tent plus Tring Brewery Bar and plenty to keep the youngsters amused and entertained, including children’s craft, fancy dress competitions and Royal-themed quizzes.

The event is being organised by Tring Together and Tring Team Parish, with a little help from the National Lottery Community Fund.

To make sure there are enough chairs and free cake, you’re asked to RSVP as soon as possible to [email protected]

Free transport can also be organised via the same email, or call 01442 828920.

> St Peter and St Paul’s Church is a magnificent medieval building in the town centre with a congregation of about 200.

It is committed to responding to the climate emergency and has already won a bronze award in the Eco Church scheme.

.A spokesperson said: “We are aware that we have a lot to do - it is challenging to make a medieval church energy efficient!