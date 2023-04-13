Celebrate the Coronation in style with a party in Tring churchyard
Everyone is warmly invited to join Tring’s free Coronation Party at St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Monday May 8 - which is a public holiday.
The celebration will take place two days after King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.
It promises to be an occasion to remember, starting with a Celebration Service for the Coronation in the church, followed by a party in the churchyard.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There’ll be something for everyone with live music, hot food, a tea tent plus Tring Brewery Bar and plenty to keep the youngsters amused and entertained, including children’s craft, fancy dress competitions and Royal-themed quizzes.
The event is being organised by Tring Together and Tring Team Parish, with a little help from the National Lottery Community Fund.
To make sure there are enough chairs and free cake, you’re asked to RSVP as soon as possible to [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
Free transport can also be organised via the same email, or call 01442 828920.
> St Peter and St Paul’s Church is a magnificent medieval building in the town centre with a congregation of about 200.
It is committed to responding to the climate emergency and has already won a bronze award in the Eco Church scheme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
.A spokesperson said: “We are aware that we have a lot to do - it is challenging to make a medieval church energy efficient!
"We have upgraded our lights to LED in Tring Church and the Parish Hall and we are developing a plan to improve.”