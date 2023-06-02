News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir

Cats Protection launch fresh appeal to find loving new Dacorum home for two perfect soul mates

Perfect soul mates need to be homed together
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

Cats Protection has launched a fresh appeal to find a loving new Dacorum home for two perfect soul mates.

Sookie and Quincy are coming up to seven years of age. Sookie is female white and black and Quincy is male black. They are the perfect soul mates.

Quincy is a lovely laid-back boy who loves attention and always up for a good game and happy for you to join in! Sookie is a touch more shy on first meetings but once she knows you she is all for the attention and loves a good play as well.

Sookie and QuincySookie and Quincy
Sookie and Quincy
Most Popular

They do love company and would prefer if there is someone around in/part of the day.

They would be happier in a calm family environment as the only pets.

Access to a secure garden after their setting in period away from main/through roads would be ideal.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

Related topics:DacorumCatsBerkhamsted