Cats Protection in Dacorum wants to find a loving new home for well behaved Poppy the cat.

And they have penned a personal advert for the five-year-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond can give her a new home.

Hello, my name is Poppy. I'm a very friendly little lady now looking for my forever home. I'm five years old and, though I say it myself, I am very well behaved. I love to keep my fosterer company and to have play time especially with a rod toy, so you will need to keep up with me! I do enjoy a good stroke to my head and a chin rub.

Although I am not a lap cat, I do love sleeping near my fosterer and having a good curl up and cuddles.

I would love to have access to a secure garden, after my settling in period, away from main/through roads. I would be happier in an adult family environment as the only pet. Away from main/through roads.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

