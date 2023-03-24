Cats Protection in Dacorum wants to find a loving new home for well behaved Poppy
She loves to be stroked and is well behaved
And they have penned a personal advert for the five-year-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond can give her a new home.
Poppy
Hello, my name is Poppy. I'm a very friendly little lady now looking for my forever home. I'm five years old and, though I say it myself, I am very well behaved. I love to keep my fosterer company and to have play time especially with a rod toy, so you will need to keep up with me! I do enjoy a good stroke to my head and a chin rub.
Although I am not a lap cat, I do love sleeping near my fosterer and having a good curl up and cuddles.
I would love to have access to a secure garden, after my settling in period, away from main/through roads. I would be happier in an adult family environment as the only pet. Away from main/through roads.
Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”
If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.