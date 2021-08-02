Cashless parking transaction fees reduced as Dacorum switches provider

Cashless parking transaction fees in Dacorum have been reduced after PayByPhone replaced RingGo as the cashless parking payment provider for Dacorum Borough Council

On Sunday, August 1, the council changed the telephone payment provider for parking to PayByPhone, the change will see the parking transaction fee drop from 20p to 5p with, saving drivers money.

The new service will be available in 2,274 on-and off-street parking spaces, across 34 locations, including council car parks and bays where cashless parking was not previously available.

Dacorum Borough Council appoints PayByPhone to replace RingGo

Drivers using the PayByPhone app can opt in to receive a reminder text before their parking session expires, and should their visit last longer than anticipated, they can extend their parking session, in accordance with the car parks terms and conditions, from anywhere at any time.

PayByPhone users also have access to the app’s Maps and the Nearby Parking features.

The Maps feature allows drivers to locate parking before they leave for their destination and to pin their vehicle location onto the map once they have parked.

The Nearby Parking feature instantly provides drivers with the closest PayByPhone parking location number.

Adam Dolphin, sales director for PayByPhone UK, said: “We are thrilled to launch PayByPhone with Dacorum Borough Council.

"Our services are already available throughout North and East Hertfordshire, so this addition will make it even easier for drivers commuting between locations.

"We encourage drivers to download the PayByPhone app now, so they can use the new service immediately. Registration takes less than 30 seconds.”