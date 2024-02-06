Care home surprises resident Doris with 100 cupcakes to mark her 100th birthday
Lifestyle coordinator, Sue Case, at the nursing home located on Rose Lane, organised the cupcakes for Doris to enjoy at a coffee morning with her fellow residents. The celebrations continued in the afternoon with Doris’ family gathering at the home for a party, including her son, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
“Doris is a lovely lady,” said Sue, “we are thrilled to be able to contribute to making her special birthday an occasion to remember. Though Doris insisted that she wouldn’t have any photos taken until she had been to see the hairdresser!”
The 65-bed care home offers nursing, dementia, residential and end of life care. Since making Water Mill House her home in November last year, Doris has formed a strong friendship with fellow resident Wendy Pottle.
Sue continued: “Doris and Wendy love to sit and chat and have lunch together, they also take part in activities. Doris has a passion for crown green bowls and won hundreds of medals and trophies over the years. She still likes to keep active, and both her and Wendy enjoy our regular armchair exercises, tabletop games, and playing French boules.”
Doris was born in Liverpool in 1924 and has four brothers. Their father worked for the railways, and he moved the family to Northampton when Doris was eight years old. After which she moved to East Finchley.
Her brothers and their families are now spread around the world, including Canada and New Zealand.
She married her first husband Arthur during the Second World War, and they had a son, Alan. Throughout the war Doris worked at an ammunitions factory.
Later, Doris worked for BT as a finance officer, where she met her second husband Stan. The couple were married for 60 years. They were able to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary together before Stan sadly passed away.
Doris recalls their Christmas tradition of going on a festive cruise each year and has a photo from one of the cruises in her bedroom at Water Mill House.
Following her retirement, Doris volunteered at her local Cancer Research charity shop, only stopping work entirely when she was 96.
Claire Cleveland, Doris’ granddaughter, added: “It isn’t every day someone turns a century old! She is a wonderful mum, nan, and great-nan we are thrilled to celebrate this special day with her.
“As a family, we want to say a big thank you to everyone at the care home for making Doris’ birthday so special.”