A care home in Hemel Hempstead has refurbished part of its dementia unit to recreate a pub for its residents.

The renovated White Hart at St Pauls has been designed so those who live with dementia can enjoy it safely and independently.

Lifestyle manager, Justine Charlesworth, said: “They have an alternative area to socialise in a familiar and more normalised setting. The aim was to recreate the feeling of ‘their local’, using traditional accessories and modern touches.”