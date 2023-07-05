Can you give kitten siblings Gizmo and Zara a new furever home in Dacorum after change in their family circumstances?

Cat Protection in Dacorum have penned a personal ad for the duo who are just one year old.

Gizmo male ginger/white and Zara calico and white, are siblings and one year old. They are now looking for their forever home together due to changes in their family circumstances. They are kittens in all their glory despite being the grand old age of one!

Gizmo and Zara

They love being with people and in people company, love to curl up and have all the cuddles you wish to give them. They are very bonded and happy to be in each other's company and playing together but always happy for someone to join in!

They would prefer to be in a family home environment as the only pets where someone can be around for them in/part of the day. They have been indoor cats but they would like to eventually have access to a garden to explore once they have had their extended settling in period, away from main/through roads.

If you can offer Gizmo and Zara a new home call 0345 371 1851 or visit the Cat Protection website and search the listings.

