Can you give a loving new home to friendly cat with distinctive purr and squeaky meow

Can you give a loving new home to a friendly cat with a distinctive purr and squeaky meow?

This lovely lady is Ivy, a female long haired tabby who will be nine years old in May. Ivy is looking for a new home via her human friends at Cats Protection for Dacorum.

She is quite nervous on first meeting/s but once she gets to know you, she equally loves human attention, strokes and cuddles. Ivy is playful and quite happy for you to join in the fun games! She is a very friendly little lady who has a very distinctive purr and squeaky meow.

Ivy

Ivy is now looking for her forever home with patient owners, who have had cats previously, and who are happy to let her settle into her new home in her own time, no rushing for this little lady.

She would love someone to be around in the day which would be her ideal as she does love company. She would be happier as an indoor cat, no outside access, as the only pet in the home. She is a really sweet, lovely lady who will make the perfect companion.

For more information or to open your home to Ivy visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.