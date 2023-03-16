News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
7 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Can you give a loving new home to friendly cat with distinctive purr and squeaky meow

Is your love fur real? Could you open your home to this sweet and friendly lady?

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Can you give a loving new home to a friendly cat with a distinctive purr and squeaky meow?

This lovely lady is Ivy, a female long haired tabby who will be nine years old in May. Ivy is looking for a new home via her human friends at Cats Protection for Dacorum.

She is quite nervous on first meeting/s but once she gets to know you, she equally loves human attention, strokes and cuddles. Ivy is playful and quite happy for you to join in the fun games! She is a very friendly little lady who has a very distinctive purr and squeaky meow.

Ivy
Ivy
Ivy
Most Popular

Ivy is now looking for her forever home with patient owners, who have had cats previously, and who are happy to let her settle into her new home in her own time, no rushing for this little lady.

She would love someone to be around in the day which would be her ideal as she does love company. She would be happier as an indoor cat, no outside access, as the only pet in the home. She is a really sweet, lovely lady who will make the perfect companion.

For more information or to open your home to Ivy visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

Ivy
Ivy
Ivy
CatsDacorumBerkhamsted