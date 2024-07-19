Businesses and charities in Hemel Hempstead recognised for helping vulnerable residents to 'brush up' on skills
Step2Skills, a Hertfordshire County Council service, ran its annual awards event last night (Thursday) which aims to recognise the achievements of residents who face barriers to education and employment.
The awards also recognise local employers and partners who have supported individuals, who may have learning or physical disabilities, low skills, or mental health conditions, into the workplace.
The achievements of more than 20 winners and runners up across 11 categories were celebrated during the ceremony.
They included South Hill Centre, a charity and multi-purpose facility in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, which provides a range of services for the benefit of the community.
The charity was crowned Delivery Partner of the Year Award.
Also among winners was Kent Brushes – the world’s oldest hairbrush manufacturer founded in 1777 – based in Hemel Hempstead.
The business was named Employer of the Year.
In attendance at the ceremony were the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, the chairman of Hertfordshire County Council Terry Douris, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council Richard Roberts and the Mayor of Stevenage Cllr Jim Brown..
Hertfordshire County Council’s Step2Skills service is a leading provider of adult learning and employment support in the community. Over the last year they have supported nearly 4,900 people to gain new skills, have supported over 70 people into paid employment and worked with over 400 local businesses.
Visit the Step2Skills website for more information about the range of support and learning opportunities delivered.