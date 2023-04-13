BURP-ing out loud has Berkhamsted locals singing along for Unicef earthquake victims

Katie's Jumping Fleas taking part in BURP's Big Busk on Berkhamsted High Street in aid of Unicef's earthquake appeal

Ukes for Unicef organiser Sue Parsons said: “Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players (BURP) would like to thank all our fellow players in UkeRythmics, Katie’s Jumping Fleas and Ol’ Packers for their untiring enthusiasm and talent, as well as all those who acted as collectors and of course everyone who dug deep for this desperate cause.

"It was a glorious day on Saturday (April 8) when we gathered for the Big Busk on Berkhamsted High Street in aid of the appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The money has now been sent to Unicef to help them support children whose lives have been affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

A similar event in St Albans raised £800.

For 10 years BURP supported the charity. with an annual festival, which culminated in an online event in 2021.

Last year they had two Big Busks for Unicef’s Ukraine appeal and raised more than £7,700.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four ukulele groups have a combined membership of about 35. They play mainly for pleasure but also fundraise by giving concerts at care homes and a variety of clubs and private functions.

UkeRythmics belong to Dacorum U3A Ukulele Group which meets at Hemel’s Grove Hill Community Centre. More details on the Dacorum U3A website.

BURP meets at The Three Horseshoes in Winkwell – more details on the website.