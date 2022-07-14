A friendly gnome visited a Hemel Hempstead care home last week to help residents to celebrate Good Care Month.

The little helper cheered up people by getting them to talk about good care and what it means to them.

Bugsy joined in with World Chocolate Day and helped Bob with tasting test and managed to bag himself a cheeky chocolate bar after helping with a quiz.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cheeky gnome spent time with the residents.

June was impressed with his tea making skills and said it was the best cup she’s had.

Shelia and Rita enjoyed chatting to him on their train ride as well saying what good fun they had.