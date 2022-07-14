Bugsy McGnome visits a Hemel Hempstead care home to celebrate Good Care Month

Residents at The Lodge spent a few days with gnome and he joined in with all the fun

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:16 pm

A friendly gnome visited a Hemel Hempstead care home last week to help residents to celebrate Good Care Month.

The little helper cheered up people by getting them to talk about good care and what it means to them.

Bugsy joined in with World Chocolate Day and helped Bob with tasting test and managed to bag himself a cheeky chocolate bar after helping with a quiz.

The cheeky gnome spent time with the residents.

June was impressed with his tea making skills and said it was the best cup she’s had.

Shelia and Rita enjoyed chatting to him on their train ride as well saying what good fun they had.

Sarah Beck, engagement lead for The Lodge said: “He’s like a little helper and always seems to put a smile on their faces and to get us chatting about good care and what it means to them the residents.”

Hemel Hempstead