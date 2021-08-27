Budding athletes can sign up now as the Hemel Triathlon returns

The popular Hemel Triathlon is making a comeback after an absent year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Budding athletes interested in giving this year’s event a go are being urged to register their interest now.

Everyone Active will be hosting the sought-after sporting challenge on Sunday, September 19, and this time are working alongside Dacorum Triathlon Club and the club's head coach Jo Watkinson will be stepping up as Race Director.

The event consists of a 400m swim in the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre outdoor pool, followed by an 8km or 16km bike ride and a 5km run around the town to finish off.

Ideal for beginners or the experienced triathlete, the Hemel Tri is now in its fifth year. Those interested in taking part in the race will need to sign up by Wednesday, September 15.

Steve Cox, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “After a year off due to Covid-19, this is a great opportunity for the community to get competitive and have some fun.

“We know a lot of people will be keen to get back to exercise following a difficult year for the fitness industry, so we are anticipating lots of familiar and new faces back at the event.”

Jo Watkinson, race director, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a club to work with Everyone Active to bring back this fantastic community event and our club members are looking forward to racing and marshalling on the day.

"As Race Director, I’m excited to meet and see everyone competing in what will be a fun day.”