Brother and sister from Tring raise hundreds for Grassroots Suicide Prevention charity ahead of Brighton Marathon

A brother and sister from Tring who are running the Brighton Marathon this weekend have already raised over £1,000 for the Grassroots Suicide Prevention charity.

Steven and Katie will join thousands of other runners when they take on the 26 mile course along the south coast, finishing at Brighton Pier on Sunday, September 12.

Grassroots prevent suicide by empowering local communities, they help communities identify and support those at risk of suicide.

Katie and Steven are preparing to run the marathon this weekend

The charity also reduces stigma to increase help-seeking and offers innovative, alternative routes to help for people unlikely to use mainstream services.

Katie, who works in the PE department at Tring School, has run the London Marathon before and competed in the Tough Mudder and Tough Guy challenges in the past.

She said: "I have always enjoyed the freedom of running and love both the physical and mental benefits I gain from it.

"I’m looking forward to putting our training to the test and running by Steven’s side. I’m so excited for him and I’m so proud of how he has approached this challenge.

"To have the opportunity to run for Grassroots Suicide Prevention charity is an honour and a privilege.

"The funds we are raising go towards raising awareness of suicide as an illness, destigmatising the word, educating others about how to help someone who is feeling suicidal and supporting those who feel suicidal.

"On the day of the marathon and for the 26 miles I will have in my thoughts those who could not be reached in time. I’ll be thinking of the family members and friends who have lost a loved one.

"The emergency services who arrive to upsetting scenes and the support groups who work tirelessly and for weeks, days and years after with families devastated by their loss. I’m running for the wider picture."

Steven, Bake Off finalist and winner, who works at Tring Sports Centre, has joined Katie on various half marathon challenges but this will be his first full marathon.

He said: "I've been running for about 10 years and originally used it as a way to manage my mental health and to keep fit.

"I never thought I would compete in a marathon, but now that it's this close, the nerves and excitement are mounting.

"The Grassroots Suicide Prevention charity is close to my heart and it means a lot to be able to run on their behalf and raise money for such an amazing cause.

"Baking in the tent was something I never thought I'd be able to do, but determination got me thorough.

"I'm using that same determination to help me get to that finish line and the knowledge that I will be a marathon runner.

"Although I'm nervous, I have my sister there with me and she's my focal point and rock - I don't think I would've done this without her."