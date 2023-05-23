Brother and sister cats Sookie and Quincy need a loving new Dacorum home together, so can you help?

These two brother and sister are now looking for their forever home. They are a very bonded pair and will be homed together. Sookie is white and black, female and Quincy is black, male.

Quincy is more confident on meeting new people, his sister will take a little while to get to know new people, but they are both very loving cats who love attention and being in the company of people, they will make great companions and will give loads of love.

Sookie (left) and Quincy

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, as the only pets, where someone may be home for them in/part of the day. They would love access to a secure garden away from main/through roads.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.