Broadcaster Monty Halls holds free meet and greet at Hemel Hempstead School
He will have copies of his newest book available at the event
Hemel Hempstead School will host TV presenter and marine biologist Monty Halls at the school’s annual prize-giving celebration.
On December 20, between 5pm and 6pm, people can meet Monty, a former Royal Marine, at the school. He will be signing copies of his latest books. There is a voluntary donation for this event with all proceeds going to Monty’s charities, the Sharks Trust and The Royal Marines Charity.
Headteacher Neil Hassell said: “We are incredibly excited about welcoming Monty to our school, where he will be doing an examination preparation session with Year 11 and then delivering the keynote at our prize giving.”
Former Hemel Hempstead School student Dominic Burger starred in Monty’s BBC series ‘Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors’.
Potential attendees are asked to email the school’s email ([email protected]) to secure a space for the evening’s meet and greet.