Hemel Hempstead School will host TV presenter and marine biologist Monty Halls at the school’s annual prize-giving celebration.

On December 20, between 5pm and 6pm, people can meet Monty, a former Royal Marine, at the school. He will be signing copies of his latest books. There is a voluntary donation for this event with all proceeds going to Monty’s charities, the Sharks Trust and The Royal Marines Charity.

Headteacher Neil Hassell said: “We are incredibly excited about welcoming Monty to our school, where he will be doing an examination preparation session with Year 11 and then delivering the keynote at our prize giving.”

Pictured: Monty and his dog Reuben

Former Hemel Hempstead School student Dominic Burger starred in Monty’s BBC series ‘Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors’.