Brilliant Theatre Academy raise £1000 for Youth Talk, Hertfordshire at Christmas
Brilliant Theatre Academy, believe in nurturing young talent and empowering their community. Their showcase, 'Grimm Christmas,' captivated audiences with its enchanting performances and heart-warming storytelling.
‘We are immensely proud of our students' achievements, but what truly touched our hearts was the outpouring of generosity from our audience members, ‘ said company director David Jenkins. Youth Talk provides free mental health counselling to young people aged 13 – 25 in St Albans and the surrounding area, and the money raised will go towards supporting their important work.
David continued, ‘This amazing amount raised will help support and make a difference in the lives of young individuals facing challenges. With this donation, Youth Talk can continue to provide young people with the guidance, mentorship, and support they need to thrive – a cause close to our hearts at Brilliant.’
Brilliant Theatre Academy and its remarkable young performers will continue to work with Youth Talk Hertfordshire in the new year and hopefully help to raise even more funds.
For more information about Brilliant Theatre Academy please visit www.brillianttheatrearts.co.uk
Youth Talk is a Hertfordshire based charity providing free crucial guidance, mentorship, and support to young individuals facing challenges. With a mission to create a safe space for open conversations, Youth Talk Hertfordshire strives to be a beacon of hope for the youth in our community.
