The newly-renamed Bovingdon Gardeners has held its first summer show since the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, on June 25, saw new and existing members enter.

The show had 165 individual entries from 31 entrants. The categories included vegetable, soft fruits, flowers, pot plants and floral arts.

Show stalwart Mike Leon won the Banksian Medal, which is awarded for the most points in the vegetable, fruit and flower classes.

Mike will be given the Bovingdon Horticultural Society Cup and the National Vegetable Society Medal.

Stephen Rickard’s roses won him the Mollie Aronson Cup while Peter Hurren came out top for the sweet pea classes, retaining the Darley Ash Cup.

The floral art category was won by Gretchen Chadwick.

Mavis Lawrence came out top winning the Crawley Cup for preserves and cooking.

Lester Mitchel was awarded for his entry for the children’s exhibit.

The next show will take place in the autumn on September 10.