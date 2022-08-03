Bovingdon Gardeners has announced the winners of its hanging basket competition.

In May, 46 identical baskets were given to Bovingdon businesses by Shantock Nurseries. The hanging flowers were funded by the Parish Council, local shopkeepers and Bovingdon Gardeners, formerly known as Bovingdon Horticultural Society..

Mike Leon judged the competition – which he said was very close with him having to look at the smallest details.

Prizes will be given out in September.

Bovingdon Gardeners said: “This year was particularly challenging with the high temperatures requiring very frequent watering and dead heading.”

Toni, Carl and Josh from C & T Exotics came in first pace with Julie Jones at Signature Estates coming second and Bovingdon Community Library in third.

Bovingdon Gardeners added: “It was good to see some new names taking the honours.”