Body found in search for missing 37-year-old with links to Hemel Hempstead

An appeal was launched last week as part of a search for Cameron, 37, from Watford, who has links to Hemel Hempstead.

Cameron’s concerned parents also issued a heartfelt plea to let them know was they were safe, saying they were “very worried.”

Cameron was last seen in the Vicarage Road area of Watford on Thursday September 12.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but Hertfordshire Police say Cameron’s family have been informed and are being supported by their officers.

In a statement police said: “We are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Cameron’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We please ask that they are given privacy as they mourn their loss.”