NatWest’s Berkhamsted branch is due to close its doors for good this month.

The High Street branch will officially close on January 25 and is one of 43 permanently closing across the country.

In a document detailing the reasons for closing the bank, NatWest said that the branch was used by 103 business customers on a regular basis in 2021, while it had just one personal customer use the bank regularly.

According to the bank, counter transactions for personal customers have decreased by 77% from January 2022 compared to the same month in 2019.