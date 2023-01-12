Berkhamsted’s NatWest to permanently close at end of January
The closest branch for customers is NatWest Hemel Hempstead at 9 Bank Court, nearly seven miles away
NatWest’s Berkhamsted branch is due to close its doors for good this month.
The High Street branch will officially close on January 25 and is one of 43 permanently closing across the country.
In a document detailing the reasons for closing the bank, NatWest said that the branch was used by 103 business customers on a regular basis in 2021, while it had just one personal customer use the bank regularly.
According to the bank, counter transactions for personal customers have decreased by 77% from January 2022 compared to the same month in 2019.
NatWest’s website read: “Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we'll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”