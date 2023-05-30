There were three different routes - each well signposted - in this year's Berkhamsted Walk in aid of The Children's Society

The Children’s Society’s Berkhamsted Committee has organised the Berkhamsted walk since 1968.

New routes this year included a choice of three different distances - a six mile family trail, a 12 mile bluebell walk and an 18 mile challenge - all through beautiful countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Committee chair and volunteer Clifford Hurst said: “It was wonderful to see everyone taking part in our annual Berkhamsted Walk with fabulous new signed routes, including checkpoints organised by our marvellous volunteer team.

One of the most popular routes on this year's Berkhamsted Walk for The Children's Society was through this stunning bluebell wood

“We are so pleased to have raised over £5,000 for The Children’s Society and the invaluable work they do supporting the young.”

He added: “Thank you to our sponsors – Waitrose and GAIL’s Bakery - and to all the volunteers without whom the walk would not be possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you also to the 1st Berkhamsted Scouts and the Blue Tangerine Café – a mobile charitable cafe run by children from two local special needs schools - for joining us and providing refreshments for walkers.”

The Children’s Society supports children including those in care, those who go missing from home or are at risk of sexual and criminal exploitation, those experiencing mental health issues, and young refugees.

It also campaigns for changes in policies and laws to benefit children and young people.

Its spokesperson Hannah Ratcliffe said “We have a number of services in the East of England supporting children and young people and are incredibly thankful to the Berkhamsted Committee volunteers for all their efforts in organising this event and the generous support of the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Without the incredible dedication of supporters like them we wouldn’t be able to make a difference to the lives of nearly so many disadvantaged children across the country and offer them hope of a brighter future. ”

You can still donate at on the Just Giving page.