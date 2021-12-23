Berkhamsted ukulele band raises over £500 for Paul Strickland Scanner Centre

A ukulele band from Berkhamsted raised more than £500 for the Paul Strickland Scanner Centre at Mount Vernon Hospital with their Ukes Against Cancer concert earlier this month.

Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players (BURP) held the concert at the Berkhamsted Civic Centre, to raise money and awareness of Paul Strickland Scanner Centre, a world-leading specialist cancer imaging centre at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood.

The money raised will help fund expert staff at the centre as well as cancer imaging equipment.

Caroline Wren, from the Paul Strickland Scanner Centre fundraising team, said: “We are hugely grateful to Julian Ashbourn who had the initial idea for the event plus organisers Hamish Currie and Sue Parsons, as well as of course the band members and everybody who attended.”

The Paul Strickland Scanner Centre is an independent medical charity based at Mount Vernon Hospital.