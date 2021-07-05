Berkhamsted Town Council appeals for help to find missing defibrillator

Berkhamsted Town Council is appealing for the public's help in finding a defibrillator that has not been returned to the Civic Centre.

Town Clerk Tony Noakes checks that the defibrillator is available for people to use regularly, as it is frequently used by members of the public and emergency services.

He said: "The defibrillator is available for people to use 24/7.

Berkhamsted Civic Centre

"I check it regularly because it does get used a lot, I checked it Thursday and it was there.

"One of the councillors said that they saw some talk on social media that it wasn't there on Saturday, and when I went to check it wasn't there and still isn't back yet.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have used the defibrillator in the Berkhamsted area during that time, and may have forgotten to put it back.

"The box wasn't smashed, and there are only two ways to get into it, you press the emergency button to get through to an operator and they give you the code and talk you though it - which there is no record of - or the emergency services, who have the code.

"We don't believe it has been stolen, we just think someone has used it and forgot to put it back.

"If anyone has information they can call the town council on 01442 800146and I will arrange to come and collect it.