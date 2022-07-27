Cecily Spa in Berkhamsted has been recognised at the Professional Beauty Awards 2022 when it won Large Salon of the Year.

The awards, sponsored by Cosmeditech, celebrate those businesses that focus on the details and provide a personalised service to every client.

Eve Oxberry, head of editorial for Professional Beauty magazine, said: “Being crowned as a winner at the Professional Beauty Awards is an accolade to be incredibly proud of.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cecily Spa won Large Salon of the Year.

She added: “We are committed to raising standards within the beauty industry and would like to thank all of the winners for showcasing what excellence looks like.”

The winners were announced at a dinner on July 3 at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge in London.