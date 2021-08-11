Berkhamsted site manager recognised with top industry award

A Berkhamsted site manager is one of five Taylor Wimpey North Thames site managers to be recognised with top industry award.

Out of 10,000 site managers from around the UK, Jason, Anthony Butler (Oaklands Grange), Alister Scott (Oakbrook), Hussien Fray (Aston Reach) and Marcus Martin (Stortford Fields) are amongst the 450 who have been recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

Bearroc Park in Berkhamsted

Jason said: "It's a great feeling winning a Pride in the Job award, not just for me but for the entire team at Bearroc Park.

"They all take such pride in their work and in ensuring that we aren't just building houses, but homes for the entire family to enjoy. It's fantastic to receive such prestigious recognition."

For over 40 years, Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been highly regarded in the house-building industry.

Awards are presented following a rigorous judging process by NHBC inspectors and the five Taylor Wimpey North Thames winners give homebuyers the assurance that the homes across the region are of the highest quality.

Jason Dear, site manager at Bearroc Park

Ben Smith, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year.

"2021 has been our most successful year in over 10 years and we’re incredibly proud of our winning site managers and the team at each of their developments. These awards are thoroughly deserved.”

Steve Wood, NHBC Chief Executive, said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years.

"Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“At NHBC we are very proud of Pride in the Job, what it stands for and the impact it has across the sector.

"Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.