Berkhamsted salons win big at British Hair and Beauty Awards

A trio of Berkhamsted hair, beauty and aesthetic salons swept up a number of honours at the prestigious British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Alchemy & I, Cecily Spa, and Koha Skin Clinic all took home individual titles, as did owner and founder Haylee Benton, who won gold in the Entrepreneur of the Year award category for the South East region.

During the virtual awards ceremony, Alchemy & I was awarded gold for the South East region in both the Hair Salon of the Year and the Best New Business of the Year categories.

Alchemy & I and Cecily Day Spa on the High Street

Senior Stylist Amy took home gold for Extensionist of the Year and Principal Stylist Sam was the overall UK winner for Blow Dry Specialist of the Year.

Alchemy’s Salon-director, Sean Butt, also took home the title of UK Manager of the Year.

Cecily Spa won the silver award for the South East in categories Day Spa of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and Best Lash Bar, while Therapist Milli was awarded the prestigious title of Rising Star of the Year.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Koha Skin Clinic was awarded silver for the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year honour and Clinic Manager Fortunata, was titled Skin Specialist of the Year for the area

Haylee Benton, Founder of The Silver Fern Group

All three salons form part of The Silver Fern Group portfolio, which as a whole won Excellence in Customer Service and Employer of the Year Awards.

Haylee Benton, founder of The Silver Fern Group, said: “I The whole team are over the moon with the news.

"With all of the challenges faced over the past year, our teams have all worked so hard to ensure we continue to offer our clients the best service, so for each of our teams to be recognised is incredible.

"It’s wonderful to see all Alchemy & I, Cecily Spa and Koha Skin Clinics all thriving, and we can’t say enough how thankful we are to our clients for their continued support – it’s been our biggest motivation throughout the pandemic.”