Berkhamsted residents come together to create historic work of art

Berkhamsted residents of all ages took part in the creation of a historic work of art last weekend.

The event, organised by Open Door and Berkhamsted Rectory Lane Cemetery, Down Rectory Lane, was created to mark the beginning of the town’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic and saw local residents come together to capture their feelings of loss, and their hopes for the future.

Members of the public were invited to embroider words and phrases onto fabric swatches, to be woven into two handmade wooden looms.

Some of the messages on the loom

Volunteers from Open Door helped people sew their messages, and children could also write or draw their thoughts to be included.

Open Door manager Joan Fisher said: “It’s been an incredibly special couple of days and we were bowled over by the enthusiasm of local people to take part, and the range of heartfelt messages that they have created.

"There were many poignant moments as people came together and chatted over their sewing, but also lots of big smiles and laughter, fun and even some dancing!”

Live music provided inspiration and entertainment for the participants, from

Some of the messages created for the historic work of art

Local musicians Don Perera, Hamish Currie and the Blue in Green jazz quartet provided inspiration and entertainment for the participants.

There was also storytelling and a big selection of Open Door’s renowned cakes and other delicious refreshments on offer.

Kate Campbell, Rectory Lane Cemetery’s community engagement officer, said: “The peaceful green space of the cemetery made the perfect backdrop for this wonderful event, which we hope has given people a chance to reflect and celebrate after the challenging times we have been experiencing.”

Open Door Berkhamsted is a community arts space set up to tackle social isolation and inequality. It encourages people to be active, creative and social, whatever their circumstances, through a range of art and wellbeing activities, a donations café, exhibitions and volunteering opportunities.

Children enjoyed weaving

Rectory Lane Cemetery is a three-acre green space rescued from decades of neglect through a transformational community programme delivered by the volunteer Friends of St Peter’s funded by the National Lottery.

The collaboration was funded by the National Lottery and the completed artwork will feature in an exhibition at Open Door in January 2022.

One of the younger participants - Daisy enjoyed sewing