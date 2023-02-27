Berkhamsted Raiders set to take on Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup
The national finals kick off in July
Two teams from Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football will compete in the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, organised in partnership with England Football.
Boys and girls teams from Berkhamsted Raiders will play futsal - a fast-moving version of football. The children are among 43 teams in Hertfordshire competing in the Cup, with the regional finals starting this month.
Senior director of marketing at the Pokémon Company International Peter Murphy said: “Following the success of last year, Pokémon is thrilled to see its national futsal competition go from strength to strength, with the 2022/23 season seeing a record number of participants.”
Louise Gear, head of development at the FA added: “Thousands of children from clubs up and down the country will be participating in what promises to be an exciting and fun competition for all involved, and we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winners come the finals.”